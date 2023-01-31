Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez speaks on life with billionaire

Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez speaks on life with billionaire3 min read . 06:55 AM IST
- In the interview, Sanchez further revealed the side of the third richest man that the world doesn't get to see.
Lauren Sánchez has given an insight on what her life with Jeff Bezos looks like.
In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, she said “We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."
She added that the side of the third richest man that the world doesn't get to see is, she said, "He's really funny."
Sanchez added that the amazon founder can be 'goofy'.
She said, "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy."
Not just this, in the interview, she also went and said that Bezoz has a distinctive laugh and she'd recognise him from anywhere.
"When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait for a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."
Also Read: The Washington Post joins ‘layoff drive’ after Jeff Bezos visit
Further adding his Sunday morning ritual, she said that Bezos makes "the best pancakes in the world very Sunday."
"He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?'" she told WSJ.
Bezos and Sanchez went public with their relationship on July 14, 2019 when they attended the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final together, sitting just three rows behind Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
Sánchez worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. After Bezos' split from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married for 25 years with, he began dating Sánchez in public, and they have been together for a few year. Sánchez later received her helicopter pilot licence and started Black Ops Aviation, a firm dedicated to aerial photography. She serves as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, an organisation that Bezos started and is devoted to halting climate change and preserving the environment.
Earlier it was reported that, Sánchez, is said to have all girls trip to space sometime in 2023. Sánchez had stated she will be travelling with a group of women rather than with her partner. “It’ll be a great group of females," she had said. Bezos had stated in a CNN interview that he would donate the majority of his wealth to fight against climate change and to individuals who can help bring the divided political landscape together.
Meanwhile, in the largest job cut in its history, the e-commerce company has laid off more than 18,000 employees from its global force. The Jeff Bezos-owned broadsheet The Washington Post also begun firing employees, citing decline in advertising revenue and readership, according to The New York Post reports. The information about layoff came in a backdrop of Jeff Bezos' visit to the company headquarters.
It is expected that the company will sack 20 journalists and not fill 30 already vacant positions. This came weeks after publisher Fred Ryan announced the impending layoffs, while also assuring that the company's headcount will remain same or higher by the end of 2023, the news outlet had said.
