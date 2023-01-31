Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez has recently revealed that she gets regular advice on how to conduct her work meetings, adding that it is like a "masterclass".

Recently, Sánchez while speaking with WSJ, spoke openly about her work and relationship with Jeff Bezos.

“Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day," she told the magazine. "What he’s really taught me a lot about is management."

According to Sánchez, she recounts Bezos' advice that in meetings, bosses should not be the ones to talk first, reported MoneyControl.

Adding more, she said that Bezos told her it's important others don't get swayed by the boss' views and till the end leaders should hold off on speaking.

Though Bezos quit as the CEO of Amazon in 2021 but continues to be its executive chair. Currently, he is the owner of spaceflight company Blue Origin and the Washington Post newspaper.

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos has a net worth of $126 billion and is the third-richest person in the world.