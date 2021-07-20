Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, is set to ride his rocket to outer space on Tuesday.

Bezos's Blue Origin company will launch its first crewed mission on its New Shepard rocket on July 20.

Bezos and three crewmates are due to fly from a desert site in West Texas on an 11-minute trip to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard, a 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters) and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo. The flight represents an important milestone in the establishment of the space tourism industry.

Blue Origin on Tuesday tweeted, "Our astronauts have completed training and are a go for launch".

Our first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in #NewShepard’s history. Learn about the meticulous & rigorous launch program that brought us to this first step. Watch the launch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr, starting at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/xWQRYLikZd — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 18, 2021





Here is a look at Bezos' life, from building an ecommerce startup in a garage in the suburbs of Seattle, to launching into space, a dream the entrepreneur has had since he was 5-year-old.

12 January 1964: On January 12, Jeffrey Preston Bezos (Jeff Bezos) is born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Jacklyn Gise and Ted Jorgensen and is later adopted by Miguel Bezos

1986: Bezos graduated from Princeton University after studying electrical engineering and computer science

1990: Joined investment bank D.E. Shaw & Co, soon named the firm's youngest senior vice president

1993: Married MacKenzie Tuttle, whom he met at D.E. Shaw

1994: Bezos, who called himself a "garage inventor" from a young age, quits D.E. Shaw, moves to Seattle to open a virtual bookstore out of a garage

1995: Amazon.com sells its first book, begins to rapidly expand and diversify

2000: Bezos sets up his rocket startup Blue Origin

2006: Amazon introduces cloud computing service Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Unbox, the original video programming service to be later renamed to Amazon Prime Video

2007: Amazon releases Kindle, a portable digital reading device

2012: Blue Origin begins flight testing New Shepard

2019: Jeff and MacKenzie file for divorce after 25 years of marriage; the couple has four children together

2021: Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon on July 5, but remains executive chairman of e-commerce giant, with a net worth of over $206 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.