Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding in Venice sparks local fury and protests, here's why

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his 55-year-old former TV journalist fiancée Lauren Sanchez will reportedly tie the knot in a star-studded event in Venice, Italy, next week. However, the extravagant nuptials are facing some snags, owing to protests from locals about the possible impact on tourism because of this gala event.

Trouble brews before the Bezos-Sanchez wedding In what seems to be the "wedding of the year," some trouble has flared up, as Venice locals are getting concerned about possible disruptions in tourism in the city due to the event. Some locals from the area have also staged early protests, along with posting banners against this gala event and Bezos near key landmarks in Venice. During the celebrations, there are more protests expected, as per Fox News.

Meanwhile, locals gathered in protest throughout the week, some holding signs that read “No space for Bezos”, with some even accusing city officials of favouring billionaires over local residents.

Protester Federica Toninello was quoted as saying, “We want to send a very clear message: The ones who should be ashamed are them. They are the people who have destroyed this city," according to a previous Mint report.

The Bezos-Sanchez pair had announced their engagement back in May 2023 after Bezos proposed to Sanchez with a 30-carat pink diamond ring. The ring was reportedly worth something between 3-5 million dollars. In March this year, the city of Venice had announced that it is hosting the wedding of the couple, with Mayor Luigi Brugnaro at the time saying, “Venice is mutually working and supporting the organizers to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” according to Fox.

The next step of their relationship will reportedly be observed next week, and even though the proceedings have been kept mostly a secret, Sanchez has shared some glimpses of the upcoming event.

"I'm very excited about it, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride," Sanchez was quoted as revealing, according to a Fox News report. Meanwhile, Bezos has stated that he has taken a complete backstep in terms of the wedding planning.

Also Read | Venetians ask Jeff Bezos to take his vows elsewhere, protest against his wedding