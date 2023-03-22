Jeff Bezos lost more wealth than Adani, Ambani in 2023: Hurun Report2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The most trustworthy wealthy list and philanthropic list supplier, Hurun India Reports, has launched its 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. According to the publication, in terms of wealth loss, Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon, ranks first, followed by Adani and Ambani. By absolute value, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are among the top wealth losses in the world. Jeff Bezos has 118 billion dollars in wealth, which is down by 70 billion dollars.
