The most trustworthy wealthy list and philanthropic list supplier, Hurun India Reports, has launched its 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. According to the publication, in terms of wealth loss, Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon, ranks first, followed by Adani and Ambani. By absolute value, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are among the top wealth losses in the world. Jeff Bezos has 118 billion dollars in wealth, which is down by 70 billion dollars.

Elon Musk, who has a worth of US$157 billion and whose wealth has changed by US$48 billion, is the biggest loser on the second list. Sergey Brin comes in third place with a fortune of US$ 72 billion, followed by Larry Page in fourth place with a wealth of US$ 75 billion and a wealth change of US$ 41 billion. The stated wealth of US$ 26 billion and wealth change of US$ 35 billion put MacKenzie Scott in fifth place. With a net worth of US$ 53 billion and a wealth change of US$ 28 billion, Gautam Adani and his family placed sixth, while Mukesh Ambani ranked seventh with a net worth of US$ 82 billion and a wealth change of US$ 21 billion.

Robin Zeng Yuqun is a Chinese billionaire ranked at 8th position securing a wealth of US$ 35 bn and a wealth change of US$ 18 bn, it then followed by Scott Farquhar with a wealth of US$ 10 bn and a wealth change of US$ 17 bn. The last position was secured by Zhang Yiming scoring a wealth of US$ 37 bn and a wealth change of US$ 17 bn.

3,112 billionaires, down from 3,384 the previous year, were listed on the Hurun Global Rich List 2023 by 2,356 companies and 69 nations. Compared to last year, there were 8% fewer billionaires and their combined worth was down 10%. 1,078 people witnessed a gain in wealth, including 176 new people. 445 people out of 2,479 had their wealth decline or remain unchanged. The age was 66 on average. India is ranked third on the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List in terms of billionaires. China is about five times larger than India in terms of the number of billionaires.

India has consistently risen in the ranks of the world's billionaires during the past five years. India now makes up 8% of the total number of billionaires worldwide, up from 4.9% five years ago. Over the years, there have been more Indian billionaires with wealth above certain benchmarks. For instance, the number of billionaires with US$5 billion in wealth has doubled during the past ten years. Indians are moving up the M3M Hurun Global Rich List at the quickest rate seen in contemporary Indian history. For instance, during the past ten years, Gautam Adani and his family have advanced more than 437 levels.