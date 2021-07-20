Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket soared into the skies over a West Texas launchpad at about 8:12 a.m. local time Tuesday, carrying the world’s richest man, his brother and two others. It’s the first flight with people on board for Blue Origin, which Bezos founded in 2000 with a vision of a future in which millions of people will one day live and work in space. The New Shepherd had previously flown 15 times without a crew.