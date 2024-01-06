Nearly 100 more court files were unsealed on Friday in a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein's young victims, many of whom were high school students, took payments of $200 to give him illicit massages.

The court's unsealed documents are part of a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed that she was sexually abused by Epstein and that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, aided in the abuse.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein- Financier who trafficked young girls for over 2 decades

The latest round of documents included additional excerpts of testimony from people who worked for Epstein, and copies of phone messages he received — including one from film producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and assault of an Italian actress and model.

Epstein recruited over 30 girls ‘to perform massages’ as per court's documents

Other names that appeared on the third batch of documents released on Friday were Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. The documents pertaining to him include allegations made by an unnamed woman, Jane Doe. Epstein’s housekeeper Juan Alessi testified that Dershowitz would often visit Epstein’s Florida mansion to get massages.

Epstein second list released: More high profile names appear in court docs

Some of the names are the same as appeared in the previous documents such as former US President Bill Clinton, and American magician David Copperfield among others. There were also repetitions of well-known stories about Britain’s Prince Andrew. He was sued by Giuffre, who said she had sexual encounters with the royal when she was 17. The prince, who denied the allegations, settled the lawsuit in 2022. Many of the people whose names appear in the court records aren't accused of doing anything wrong. There are several references to Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent who was close to Epstein and who killed himself in a Paris jail in 2022 while awaiting trial on charges that he raped underage girls. Giuffre was among the women who accused Brunel of sexual abuse.

More documents were expected to be released on Monday.

