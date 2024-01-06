Jeffrey Epstein 3rd batch of docs released: More influential names on the list | Details here
Nearly 100 court files were unsealed in a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein, revealing testimony and phone messages, including one from Harvey Weinstein
Nearly 100 more court files were unsealed on Friday in a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein's young victims, many of whom were high school students, took payments of $200 to give him illicit massages.