Jeffrey Epstein case: Here's what unsealed documents reveal | 10 most important updates
Federal court in New York made confidential documents related to Jeffrey Epstein public, including emails, depositions, and legal filings.
Court documents, connected to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, revealed scandalous details on Wednesday, involving names of former US President Bill Clinton, and Britain's Prince Andrew among others. Yesterday, a federal court in New York made confidential documents related to Epstein public. The documents included emails, transcripts of depositions, and legal filings. The latest disclosure is part of a defamation proceeding between Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein's former mistress), sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison, and a plaintiff against the duo, Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell and Epstein were a couple in the early 1990s before becoming professional collaborators and accomplices in sex crimes for almost three decades.