Court documents, connected to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, revealed scandalous details on Wednesday, involving names of former US President Bill Clinton, and Britain's Prince Andrew among others. Yesterday, a federal court in New York made confidential documents related to Epstein public. The documents included emails, transcripts of depositions, and legal filings. The latest disclosure is part of a defamation proceeding between Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein's former mistress), sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison, and a plaintiff against the duo, Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell and Epstein were a couple in the early 1990s before becoming professional collaborators and accomplices in sex crimes for almost three decades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}