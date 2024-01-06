Jeffrey Epstein documents name A-list celebrities: Donald Trump, Prince Andrew among names in court records | Full list
Jeffrey Epstein court documents: Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump are some of the names mentioned in the court records related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but they have not been accused of any wrongdoing.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Donald Trump, and Michael Jackson are among the high-profile names that emerged in a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein, a late financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Before and after he was exposed as a pedophile, Epstein loved to mingle with the world's elite.