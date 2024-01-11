Jeffrey Epstein had a secret room named ‘the dungeon’ in his New York City townhouse where he kept ‘nude photographs’ of victims at his desk and all around the room, Yahoo News reported quoting Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims and a key person in the case.

Giuffre also revealed that in the room there was a large picture of her and another girl engaging in sexual acts.

Her testimony reads, “So there were pictures on his desk in the office and around that room, and then there's this room that I refer to as the dungeon and that had a huge photograph of me and another girl, I mean huge as in bigger than that wall cabinet."

“There is a painting of both of us doing salacious acts together," Giuffre said in her testimony.

“Sexual acts, you know what I'm saying?" Giuffre said while explaining the term ‘salacious acts’

‘At least 50 photographs on that table…’

The "nude photographs" of victims were displayed throughout the property. Such photos could be found in the entertainment room, Ghislaine Maxwell's office, and Epstein's bedroom.

She testified, “My assumption is there is at least 50 photographs on that table, some with nude photographs, some with girls in raunchy, forgive me when I say raunchy, I mean lingerie photos mixed in with Jeffrey [Epstein] and some of the privileged people he's met, such as, you know, I don't know, like old girlfriends or models or Naomi Campbell or whatever the case is; but among all of those photographs would be nude photographs."

Epstein, a millionaire money manager, surrounded himself with celebrities, leading academics and big names from the fashion and political worlds before he was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2006 and accused of paying underage girls for sex.

He served 13 months in a jail work release program. Outrage over his plea bargain, sparked by reporting in the Miami Herald, led federal prosecutors in New York to bring new sex trafficking charges against Epstein in 2019, and he killed himself in a federal jail cell while awaiting trial.

Dozens of women say Epstein sexually abused them at his homes in New York, Florida, the Virgin Islands and New Mexico.

