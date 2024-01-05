Jeffrey Epstein-Linked Names Unsealed: What You Need to Know

A U.S. judge unsealed the names of dozens of people who appeared in testimony or depositions connected to an old lawsuit filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where do these names come from? The disclosure in federal court in New York stems from a defamation suit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later sentenced to 20 years in prison. Giuffre accused Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking her to powerful people including Prince Andrew in the early 2000s when she was a teenager. Maxwell said at her sentencing that meeting Epstein was "the greatest regret of my life."

Prince Andrew in 2022 settled a lawsuit brought by Giuffre and said he regretted his association with Epstein. His representatives said at the time that, "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

Are these all new names? No. Many of the unsealed names were previously known associates of Epstein or had already been linked to the case even though they had been referred to anonymously in the court documents as John Does or Jane Does. The individuals weren’t defendants in the civil lawsuit, which was settled in 2017.

Is this an Epstein client list? No. Some of the John Does and Jane Does are Epstein victims, former employees, people who traveled on Epstein’s plane and other types of associates. Some are journalists or individuals that might have never met Epstein.

Who are the prominent people in the documents? Among the high-profile names are some known Epstein associates such as Bill Clinton.

A spokesman for Clinton said in 2019 that the former president had cut off ties with Epstein more than a decade before and didn’t know about Epstein’s alleged crimes. The spokesman said then that Clinton took four flights on Epstein’s plane and once visited the townhouse, each time with his Secret Service team and for reasons related to the Clinton Foundation’s work. Clinton wasn’t accused of wrongdoing and didn’t object to the unsealing.

Why are the names being unsealed now? It was a decision by a judge who said too many names have been redacted in the documents filed in the old suit. The Miami Herald and others had asked the court to release the names. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled in December that many of the names were already reported in the media or the person in question didn’t raise any objections that would outweigh the presumption of access.

Where can I learn more about Epstein's associates? The Wall Street Journal over the past year has revealed Epstein's VIP circle after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring and soliciting a minor for prostitution. The Journal showed how Epstein used his connections to lure women whom he abused up until his death and was also meeting powerful people in his last decade, including software billionaire Bill Gates and the current CIA director William Burns.

Both of the men have said they regret the association. Gates has said he met with Epstein because he thought Epstein was going to help with philanthropy. A spokeswoman for Burns has said he met with Epstein for advice related to transitioning to the private sector and didn’t have a relationship with him. Epstein died in 2019 in jail awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

