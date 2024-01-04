Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2005 after being accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. Dozens of other underage girls described similar sexual abuse in the ensuing years. However prosecutors ultimately allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release program. The jet-setting financier killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
The documents being unsealed are part of a 2015 lawsuit filed against Maxwell by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre. She is one of the dozens of women who sued Epstein saying he had abused them at his homes in Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and New Mexico.
The initial batch of documents reveal the identities of over 170 individuals – including two former US Presidents and several leading personalities.
Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg says that she had been part of a group that spent a few hours at one of Donald Trump's casinos because of bad weather.
“Great, we'll call up Trump and we'll go to (the casino)," she recalled Epstein saying.
Sjoberg wasn't asked if they'd met up with Trump that night.
Later in her testimony, she said she was never asked to give Trump a massage.
Following the revelations on Thursday, Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek that any claims regarding Trump's relationship with Epstein were “thoroughly debunked."
“Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court’s recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal," read a message from her attorneys that was shared with The Messenger.
“Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence."
There were mentions of Epstein's past friendship with Bill Clinton — who is not accused of any wrongdoing — and of Britain's Prince Andrew, who previously settled a lawsuit accusing him of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who travelled with Epstein.
Meanwhile Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg testified in a newly released deposition that she once met Michael Jackson at his Florida home. However nothing untoward happened with the late pop icon.
Court documents unsealed on Thursday morning claim that Britain's Prince Andrew groped a woman in 2001. The individual who claims to have been victimized by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said said the Royal had put his hand on her breast at the late financier's Manhattan townhouse. Prince Andrew has previously denied the allegations after reports surfaced in the media.
Jeffrey Epstein's controversial islands in the Caribbean, known as 'Paedophile Islands', will be turned into a resort by billionaire Stephen Deckoff. The islands were bought for $60 million in May 2023 and will feature 25 rooms, multiple pools, and guest villas.
A new batch of previously secret court documents was unsealed this week amid rampant speculation and social media debate. The first 40 documents in the court-ordered release largely consisted of already public material revealed through nearly two decades of newspaper stories, TV documentaries, interviews, legal cases and books about the Epstein scandal.
