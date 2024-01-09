Jeffrey Epstein recorded ‘sex tapes’ of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, court documents reveal
Unsealed documents from Jeffrey Epstein's case reveal allegations of 'sex tapes' involving prominent individuals such as Bill Clinton, Richard Branson, and Prince Andrew. Epstein's defense team questions the reliability of the allegations made by witness Sarah Ransome.
The latest batch of unsealed documents of Jeffrey Epstein's case showed that the late financier recorded 'sex tapes' involving prominent people such as former US President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, and Britain's Prince Andrew.
