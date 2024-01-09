The latest batch of unsealed documents of Jeffrey Epstein's case showed that the late financier recorded 'sex tapes' involving prominent people such as former US President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, and Britain's Prince Andrew. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allegations were made by Sarah Ransome, one of the witnesses in the case. However, Epstein’s defence team has undermined the reliability of Ransome's allegations.

Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz said that Ransome's claims “manifestly lack credibility". The court was not given any proof of the existence of any tapes, and the allegations were retracted by Ransome soon after they were initially made.

The lawyer said that Ransome gave a victim impact statement before the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell-Epstein's former girlfriend - for sex trafficking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She wrote in the emails, "When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey. Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Branson having sexual intercourse with her. When my friend eventually dared to speak out and went to the police in 2008 to report what had happened, nothing was done and she was utterly humiliated by the police department where she went to report what had happened with Epstein, Clinton, Branson, and Prince Andrew," the court documents revealed.

Ransome had made serious accusations against former US President Donald Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former US President is also accused in the email extracts from Ransome, who alleges he “had sexual relations with [her friend] at Jeffrey’s NY mansion on regular occasions".

In the email extracts from Ransome, she also aimed at Hillary Clinton, with one saying: “I will make sure that neither that evil bitch Hillary or that pedophile Trump gets elected.

Soon Ransome withdrew her claims, saying: “I want to walk away from this … I shouldn’t have contacted you and I’m sorry I wasted your time. It’s not worth coming forward and I will never be heard anyhow and only bad things will happen as a consequence of me going public".

WHO IS JEFFREY EPSTEIN? A millionaire known for associating with celebrities, politicians, billionaires and academic stars, Epstein became the subject of a police investigation in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 after he was accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. He was arrested in 2006.

Dozens of other underage girls described similar sexual abuse, but prosecutors ultimately allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release programme.

Reporting by the Miami Herald renewed interest in the scandal, and federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein in 2019 with sex trafficking. He killed himself in jail while awaiting trial.

