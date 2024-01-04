How to gain access to records related to Jeffrey Epstein? Find here
Jeffrey Epstein records: Unsealed documents associated with a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell by one of Epstein's victims reveal allegations of abuse at Epstein's residences and involve notable public figures.
Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy individual known for his connections with celebrities, politicians, billionaires, and academic figures, faced in itial legal trouble in 2005 when he was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.
What to expect now?
As reported by AP, US District Judge Loretta A. Preska, who assessed the documents to determine their unsealing, stated in her December order that she decided to release the records because a significant portion of the information contained in them is already publicly available.
The individuals mentioned in the documents encompass Epstein's accusers, members of his staff who shared their accounts with tabloid newspapers, witnesses who testified during Maxwell's trial, and people referenced in depositions without facing allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Additionally, the list includes individuals involved in investigating Epstein, such as prosecutors, a journalist, and a detective.
Noteworthy public figures, already known for their associations with Epstein through prior documentation, are also present, as highlighted by the judge. Among them is Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent with close ties to Epstein, who faced charges of raping underage girls before he died in a Paris jail in 2022. Virginia Giuffre was among the women who had accused Brunel of sexual abuse.
