How to gain access to records related to Jeffrey Epstein? Find here

Jeffrey Epstein , a wealthy individual known for his connections with celebrities, politicians, billionaires, and academic figures, faced in itial legal trouble in 2005 when he was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.

The charges stemmed from allegations of paying a 14-year-old girl for sexual services. Despite numerous accounts from other underage girls describing similar incidents of sexual abuse, prosecutors allowed Epstein to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge related to a single victim. He served a 13-month sentence in a jail work-release program, AP reported.

The report further noted that following his conviction, some notable associates, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, distanced themselves from Epstein, while others continued their associations. Despite the controversy, Epstein remained in social circles involving the rich and famous for an additional decade, often engaging in philanthropic activities.

What are these records about?

The unsealed documents are associated with a lawsuit initiated in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell by one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre is among numerous women who filed lawsuits against Epstein, alleging that they were subjected to abuse at his residences in Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and New Mexico.

Giuffre claimed that when she was 17 years old, she was enticed away from her job as a spa attendant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to work as a “masseuse" for Epstein. This role involved engaging in sexual activities.

Approximately 2,000 pages were made public by a court in 2019, and further documents were disclosed in the subsequent years of 2020, 2021, and 2022. The upcoming set of approximately 250 records contains redacted sections or is entirely sealed.

How to access these records?

The ‘Court Listener’ website, where Epstein documents are hosted, experiences a crash due to an overwhelming increase in traffic.

However, Free Law Project in a post on X said, “We are getting utterly hammered by the Epstein docs and are working on a fix. In the meantime, the https://storage.courtlistener.com. links work fine. Reply here with the storage links folks will want and hopefully, we can recover the site. Thank you and apologies!"