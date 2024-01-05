The highly anticipated release of hundreds of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein has offered fresh insight into the financier’s lifestyle and the people who surrounded him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In one of the documents, Palm Beach Detective Joseph Recarey mentioned the process of how Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (former mistress) used to find and recruit girls “to perform massages and work at Epstein’s home."

The unsealed documents mentioned that Recarey told the attorney that the duo recruited, "I would say approximately 30; 30, 33," girls.

The attorney had asked the detective, "And at the end of that massage, if that victim brought other friends, she would get paid for the recruitment of those friends?"

"Correct," Recarey replied.

Epstein was exposed as a pedophile and killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in 2019. He and his girlfriend Maxwell used to hang out with celebrities, politicians, princes and supermodels. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison term for helping recruit and abuse Epstein’s victims.

On Wednesday, a New York judge began to unseal the identities of people linked in court documents to Jeffrey Epstein. The unsealed documents include almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements of affluent people associated with Epstein.

The disclosure is part of a defamation proceeding between Maxwell and a plaintiff against the duo, Virginia Giuffre.

Last month a judge listed in a 50-page document some 180 cases -- under pseudonyms -- ordering that their identities be made public within 14 days of the order.

While the latest material sparked intense public interest, the names and information released were largely known to anyone familiar with the two-decade-old scandal.

Some of the findings mentioned in the 40 unsealed documents include: -Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein victim who regularly gave him massages at his Palm Beach home, recounted meeting magician David Copperfield, pop star Michael Jackson, and Prince Andrew.

She said she met Jackson at Epstein’s Florida home but didn’t give him a massage.

-Sjoberg also claimed Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast when they posed for a photograph with a puppet of him at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse.

-Giuffre told a journalist that she had dinner with Bill Clinton at Epstein’s villa in the US Virgin Islands but did not allege he did anything untoward

-Hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, have long been identified as Epstein’s friends but denied any knowledge of his crimes.

