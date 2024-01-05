Jeffrey Epstein second list released: More high profile names appear in court docs | Full list
New court documents reveal high-profile names in relation to Jeffrey Epstein case, including former aide to Bill Clinton, Ron Burkle, Vicky Ward, Sharon Churcher, and Eva Dubin, but their inclusion does not imply wrongdoing.
In the second batch of court filings related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, new high-profile names have appeared. However, the fact that people's names appear in the files does not necessarily mean they engaged in wrongdoings.
