In the second batch of court filings related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, new high-profile names have appeared. However, the fact that people's names appear in the files does not necessarily mean they engaged in wrongdoings.

The unsealed court documents revealed more insights about the decades-old case on Thursday. The court records comprise 19 exhibits, totalling 327 pages of previously sealed documents that were docketed in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Names mentioned in the new documents released on Thursday included- Doug Band, a former aide to ex-President Bill Clinton, Yucaipa Companies co-founder Ron Burkle, the journalists Vicky Ward and Sharon Churcher, and Eva Dubin, wife of billionaire Glenn Dubin.

On Wednesday, hundreds of other documents were released related to Jeffrey Epstein and the people who surrounded him. The names of two former presidents, a member of the UK royal family, and celebrities were among the unredacted information.

Those names included former US President Bill Clinton, late pop star Michael Jackson, Britain's King Andrew, magician David Copperfield, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking, and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. Besides, the court documents also revealed other big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis, and Kevin Spacey.

Epstein socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He took his own life in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida and New Mexico.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers had filed a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.

Maxwell, the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

Giuffre accused Maxwell of recruiting her when she was underage for Maxwell to abuse.

