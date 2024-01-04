Jeffrey Epstein's infamous ‘Paedophile Islands’ to be turned into resort: 5 things to know
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's controversial islands in the Caribbean, known as 'Paedophile Islands', will be turned into a resort by billionaire Stephen Deckoff. The islands were bought for $60 million in May 2023 and will feature 25 rooms, multiple pools, and guest villas.
Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender, had owned an island in the Caribbean, which was infamously and informally known as ‘Paedophile Islands’. According to the New York Post, these islands will now be converted into a resort.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message