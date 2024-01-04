Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender, had owned an island in the Caribbean, which was infamously and informally known as ‘ Paedophile Islands ’. According to the New York Post, these islands will now be converted into a resort.

On Wednesday, dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court released more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier.

Jeffrey Epstein was a jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The first 40 documents in the court-ordered release on Wednesday largely consisted of already public material revealed through nearly two decades of newspaper stories, TV documentaries, interviews, legal cases and books about the Epstein scandal.

Still, the records — including transcripts of interviews with some of Epstein’s victims and old police reports — contained reminders that the millionaire surrounded himself with famous and powerful figures, including a few who have also been accused of misconduct.

There were mentions of Epstein’s past friendship with Bill Clinton — who is not accused of any wrongdoing — and of Britain’s Prince Andrew, who previously settled a lawsuit accusing him of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who travelled with Epstein.

Paedophile Islands: Top points

-As per Forbes, the Paedophile Islands were bought by billionaire Stephen Deckoff, founder of private equity firm Black Diamond Capital Management, for $60 million in May 2023.

-Great St. James and Little St. James were on the market for more than a year. They were initially listed for $125 million in 2021, with the bulk of the proceeds supporting compensation efforts for Epstein's victims.

-Deckoff had told Forbes that the resort would have 25 rooms. The property spans more than 230 acres - 70-plus-acre in Little St. James and 160-plus-acre in Great St. James

-It is located just off the shores of tourism hub St. Thomas and already boasts a helipad, multiple pools and several guest villas.

-Epstein's ownership had cast a dark shadow over the islands. The disgraced financier had bought them in 1998 for $8 million. Since his death, several women have come forward to say they were trafficked to the islands and abused.

