A flight attendant and Jeju Air crash survivor at the Muan International Airport asked, “What happened?” when doctors were questioning her about her medical condition. She was being rushed to the hospital, reported the news portal KTimes.

The 32-year-old flight attendant, identified as Lee, appeared to be disoriented and asked, “Why am I here?” instead of describing her medical condition and the injuries, according to the news portal citing Mokpo Korean Hospital.

Lee later said that he had fastened his seatbelt as the aircraft prepared to land but was not able to recall the incident after the apparent landing, as per the new report.

A hospital staff cited in the news report said that Lee's reaction might be because of the shock.

“It seems she was in a near-panic state, possibly worried about the safety of the plane and passengers,” said the hospital official cited in the report.

Lee was stationed at the rear end of the aircraft to assist the passengers. After sustaining a fracture to the left shoulder and head injuries, Lee remained conscious. He was later transferred to a hospital in Seoul at the family's request, according to the news portal's report.

Another surviving member of the crew was 25-year-old Kwon, who was being treated at the Mokpo Central Hospital. According to the staff members cited in the report, Kwon does not remember the crash and told the doctors that she was experiencing pain in her head, ankle and abdomen.

Kown has suffered a scalp laceration and a fractured ankle and is currently undergoing tests for abdominal injuries, according to the hospital staff, cited the news portal.

“While her life is not in danger, we haven’t had time to ask her about the crash,” said the hospital representative cited in the news report.

All the passengers travelling in the aircraft died, while only of the crew members survived.