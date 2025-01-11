The flight data and cockpit voice recorders on the Jeju Air jet that crashed on December 29 stopped recording about four minutes before the airliner hit a concrete structure at South Korea's Muan airport, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

The voice recorder was initially analysed in South Korea, and, when data was found to be missing, sent to a US National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, the ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying. The damaged flight data recorder was taken to the United States for analysis in cooperation with the US safety regulator, the ministry said.

All but two people survived the crash. Jeju Air 7C2216, which departed the Thai capital Bangkok for Muan in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, exploding into flames after hitting an embankment.

Authorities are still struggling to find out the cause of the country's deadliest aviation disaster that killed 179 out of 181 on board. A joint investigation team comprising Korean and US officials is trying to determine what caused the devices to stop working, the South Korea ministry's statement read as per Bloomberg.

