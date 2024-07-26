’I pray your daughter…’: Jennifer Aniston counters ‘childless cat ladies’ jibe by Trump’s running mate JD Vance

US Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance faced flak from several quarters this week after a video of him railing against ‘childless cat ladies’ made the rounds on social media. The Republican leader — known for his vehemently anti-abortion stance — had insisted in the now viral 2021 interview clip that the US was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies”. The remark has prompted a flurry of outraged responses — including a rebuttal from popular actor and producer Jennifer Aniston.

“All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too,” the FRIENDS alum wrote on social media.

While Aniston typically keeps her personal life exceedingly private, she has been vocal about her struggles with IVF and her effort to accept that “we are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child”.

“Understand, this is a fellow who – in the United States Senate – participated in blocking protections for IVF. This is an individual who has made every indication that he is for a national abortion ban,” Deadline quoted Harris as saying during a Michigan campaign speech last week.

Donald Trump's running mate has found himself at the centre of a mushrooming controversy this week as his 2021 interview lashing out at presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and other Democrats went viral. The junior Senator from Ohio had claimed that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made…and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too”.

