Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas: Reports

FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of ‘Marry Me’ at DGA Theater on February 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST

Reuters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married: The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine