Jennifer Lopez performs in plunging fringe bodysuit at Riyadh event, netizens slam ’double standards’ in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has seen significant changes in women's clothing restrictions, abolishing the mandatory burka in 2015 and relaxing abaya requirements in 2018.

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez evoked mixed reactions this week as she performed at the Elie Saab fashion show in Saudi Arabia — with many lauding the country for its increasingly progressive outlook. Others insisted that such attire was only permissible for tourists and ‘performers’ who were temporarily in the country.

Saudi Arabia has drawn praise on social media for the countries drastic transformation in just a few years. Days ago, Jennifer Lopez performed wearing a revealing leotard in Riyadh. Just a few years ago, women weren’t allowed to even show their skin,” wrote one X user.

“A woman dressing like this would have been unthinkable in Saudi Arabia just a few years ago,” cheered another user.

The Broadway-style event also featured performances from Camila Cabello and Celine Dion. Others in attendance included several actors and other influential figures — such as Halle Berry, Monica Bellucci, Poppy Delevingne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kelly Rutherford.

Also Read | Taliban say women’s voice can’t be heard even by other women in public because…

Restrictions on clothing for women have been updated drastically over the past decade in Saudi Arabia — starting with the abolition of mandatory burka in 2015. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman followed this up with a 2018 announcement relaxing norms that had previously required women to wear an abaya in public. The country has also stripped some of the power vested with the ‘religious police’ or mutawa following several high-profile incidents where members assaulted or harassed people.

Many on social media however contended that Saudi Arabia remained conservative at heart — with women citizens still facing restrictions.

“Are you suggesting that normal Saudi women could dress like this without consequences? Because if so, you need a reality check. This is a spectacle meant for the world to see - not as a display for their locals to emulate,” insisted one user.

“Saudi Arabia acting like a progressive country with foreigners while still punishing Saudi citizens for anything they do…You cannot have 2 laws, a strict one for citizens, and a liberal one for foreigners! Make it make sense!” fumed another.

(With inputs from agencies)

