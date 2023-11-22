Jeremy Hunt says UK economic growth forecast downgraded in blow to Rishi Sunak government
Jeremy Hunt is expected to extend a 100% tax relief on capital spending to spur investment, and announce supply-side reforms like speeding up connections to the electricity grid and encouraging more people to return to the workforce
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the UK’s economic growth forecasts had been downgraded, a blow for Rishi Sunak’s government going into an expected general election next year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message