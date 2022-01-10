Jerome Powell heads for US Senate vetting punctuated by inflation urgency

The analysis is complicated because the impact of omicron could be different from that of the delta variant that preceded it, Markowska said. The new variant has led to more widespread labor-market disruptions due to faster transmission than was the case with delta. At the same time, it’s coming during a seasonal slowdown in price pressures -- unlike delta, which hit just as the U.S. was ramping up imports ahead of the holiday shopping season.

