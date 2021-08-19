Jerome Powell says it’s unclear what Covid-19 surge means for economy

Mr. Powell’s comments on the health situation follow those he made on the topic after the Fed’s policy meeting in late July. He said then that “with successive waves of Covid over the past year and some months now, there has tended to be less economic—less in the way of economic implications from each wave, and we will see whether that is the case with the Delta variety." He added, “We don’t have a strong sense of how that might work out. So we’ll just be monitoring it."