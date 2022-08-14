Jerusalem shooting: Gunman opens fire at bus carrying Jewish worshippers

Jerusalem shooting: Gunman opens fire at bus carrying Jewish worshippers1 min read . 03:18 PM IST
The gunman, who is said to be a resident of East Jerusalem, fled the spot after the shootings but later turned himself in to the Israeli police
At least eight people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City. Two people, including a pregnant woman, are in critical condition, according to officials.
The gunman, who is said to be a resident of East Jerusalem, fled the spot after the shootings but later reportedly turned himself to the police.
The bus was carrying pilgrims who were returning from prayers at the holy site of the Western Wall. The site is one of the holiest in Judaism and thousands of people travel there to pray every year. The gunman targeted the bus and a car.
The Israeli police forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. In addition, Israeli security forces moved into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in pursuit of the suspected attacker.
The driver of the bus, Daniel Kanievsky, later told the local media that he was fully occupied at the time of the shootings.
The shootings come a week after 49 people were killed after Israeli forces targeted Palestine militant leaders in the Gaza Strip with air strikes. The strike even killed some civilians including 17 children.
The militants also fired hundred's of rockets into Israel which led to casualties in Israel also but the number is not shared by the Israeli government.
Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid affirmed that anyone causing any harm to Israel would “pay the price of harming our civilians".
