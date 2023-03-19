Comparing the Indian infrastructure with Dubai, Jet Airways' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kapoor on 18 March called Indian metro stations 'artless concrete eyesores'. He also expressed his disappointment with the aesthetics, that resulted in anger among the Twitter users.

Taking to Twitter, Kapoor wrote, 'Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago!"

Apart from this, to emphasise his point, he also shared pictures of Dubai and Bengaluru metro stations.

ALSO READ: DGCA to ask Jet about plan to resume flights

Tweet:

Kapoor's tweet was not accepted by the Twitter users, who posted sevral images of Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Stating that Kapoor's response was typical, a social media user wrote that these are those people who don't appreciate their own country.

Another said, "Transit doesn't have to be pretty. If you did more reading on urbanism and city planning youd never compliment Dubai ever again by the way. That city is a urban planning nightmare. Borderline offensive to logic the way it is set up."

There were others who shared images of Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad metro stations.

Tweets:

Bangalore metro has amazing artwork on the walls. They let artists paint the walls later on.



Case in point, church street metro: pic.twitter.com/41ojhy7JQx — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) March 19, 2023

Delhi Metro for you! pic.twitter.com/HA8z0g6AZZ — Rahul Kapoor (@okwithrk) March 18, 2023

However few of the social media users even supported Kapoor. One user wrote on Twitter, "Rightly pointed out. Our public infrastructure is not eco-friendly, not cost-friendly or beautiful, and many are not accessible as well. Not just metro station other public infrastructure as well. Nowadays private construction also totally messed up Aesthetics given least importance."

Another commented, "India's metro stations' lack of artistic appeal leaves much to be desired. With such a rich cultural heritage, it's a shame that the country's public spaces aren't more visually inspiring. Let's hope for a future where form and function can coexist."

Earlier in February, the Jet Airways CEO, while sharing his poor experience with Vodafone Idea, has said that he would switch to another service after nine years as Vodafone has poor coverage in some parts of the country.