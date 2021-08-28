NEW DELHI: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government was looking to grant larger incentives to those industries employing more people from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the mineral rich state.

Soren was speaking to reporters in New Delhi at an investors' meet to promote Jharkhand’s Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021, wherein MoUs totalling Rs10,000 crore for proposed investments were inked, which would in turn provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 20,000 and around 150,000 people respectively.

“People from the state have been migrating in search of jobs. We experienced that pain during this pandemic when our workers were evacuated. Our plan is to create employment opportunities within the state," Soren said.

According to the state government, Jharkhand has 40% of India’s mineral resources with the largest coal reserves in the country.

“While minerals are our and will remain our core sector, our plan includes tourism, education, renewable energy and many other sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals and textiles. There are many sectors where we are working on," he added.

The plan to push for more jobs to SCs and STs comes in the backdrop of The Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2021 announced to ensure 75% job reservation for locals in private sector jobs having a salary ceiling of up to Rs30,000. Other states have been trying to reserve private jobs for their local population. A case in point being Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act was notified in March this year to ensure 75% reservation for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs50,000.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Soren said he was committed to providing employment and promised his government’s support to industries setting up their business activities in the state.

“While our state is counted among bottom states, that should not have been the case," said Soren, adding that “Now this government is ready to go forward, ready to look forward."

Some of the investors who have promised these investments include Tata Steel, Dalmia Cement, Adhunik Group and state-owned steel manufacturer Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

“This industrial policy is not merely a document, but the oath taken by this government," Soren said, and added, “The commitments made by the government will be met."

