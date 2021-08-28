The plan to push for more jobs to SCs and STs comes in the backdrop of The Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2021 announced to ensure 75% job reservation for locals in private sector jobs having a salary ceiling of up to Rs30,000. Other states have been trying to reserve private jobs for their local population. A case in point being Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act was notified in March this year to ensure 75% reservation for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs50,000.