The 2024 riots in Bangladesh that resulted in the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were supported by USAID and members of Hillary Clinton's family, according to former cabinet minister and chief negotiator Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury, who served in Hasina's cabinet and played a central role in negotiations during the political crisis, said in an interview with RT, “Certain actions by some NGOs, particularly those linked to the United States — such as USAID and the International Republican Institute — had been targeting our government for some time, since 2018.”

Hasina, accused of human rights violations, won a fourth straight term in 2024. She now faces charges of crimes against humanity over the crackdown on 2024 student protests that killed nearly 1,400 people and injured thousands more, according to a UN report.

How Dhaka maintained ties with Washington DC under Hasina's rule? Strained relations between Sheikh Hasina and the US date back to her first term in office. The assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the ensuing suspicions of international involvement significantly influenced her foreign policy stance.

The US had been critical of the democratic processes under her leadership, particularly her refusal to hold elections under a caretaker government—a demand from the opposition rejected by parliament in 2011.

In June, the World Bank's board approved two projects worth $900 million to assist Bangladesh in enhancing fiscal and financial sector policies and improving urban infrastructure for sustainable and climate-resilient growth.

US longing for St. Martin Island St. Martin's Island holds significant strategic importance due to its location, attracting interest from major global powers including the United States, China, and India.

A potential military base on the island would give any country a vantage point over the Bay of Bengal.

The island's proximity to the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest maritime trade corridors, further enhances its geopolitical value. It also offers global powers, particularly the US, greater access and surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Reports suggest that Washington has long shown interest in establishing a military presence on the island. Following her ouster, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina claimed that a “white man offered her a hassle-free election” in January 2024 if she allowed a foreign nation to set up an air base on Bangladeshi territory.

The U.S. State Department, however, denied any intention to acquire an island after her remarks.

Bangladesh violence Nearly 300 people have died in political violence in Bangladesh over the past year since student-led protests ousted former autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina, the country’s leading human rights organisation reported on Sunday.

According to a report by Odhikar, a Dhaka-based rights group, at least 281 people were killed in clashes involving political parties between August 2024, when Hasina’s government collapsed and she fled to India — and September 2025.

The report, released last week, also documented 40 alleged extrajudicial killings of crime suspects and 153 cases of lynching during the same period.

Bangladesh is set to hold national elections in February 2026, the first since a student-led uprising toppled Hasina’s government last year, ending her 15-year rule and forcing her into exile in India.

In May, the new administration banned the activities of Hasina's Awami League party and detained several of its senior leaders. Many others, including former cabinet ministers, fled to neighbouring India and other countries.

Hasina and her immediate family members, including her son Sajeeb Wazed and her daughter, now face multiple charges ranging from crimes against humanity to corruption.