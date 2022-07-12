Jill Biden compares Latinos to 'breakfast tacos', apologises later. Read here

Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS Biden attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years
US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden found herself in a trouble after she attempted to compliment Latinos by comparing them to ‘breakfast tacos’. Her efforts during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization flopped when she said Latinos are ‘as unique’ as San Antonio breakfast tacos.
The first lady's speech prompted criticism from across the political spectrum. Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, Biden attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years.
On Tuesday Jill Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa tweeted an apology from the first lady for the same. “The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," the tweet read.
"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said.
She also badly mispronounced “bodegas," small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Hispanic groceries. In New York City, people love the convenience stores known as bodegas that are often run by Dominican or Puerto Rican merchants.
San Antonio is also one of the great Latino cities in the United States, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people that is 65% Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.