Jill Biden compares Latinos to 'breakfast tacos', apologises later. Read here

Jill Biden compares Latinos to 'breakfast tacos', apologises later. Read here

2 min read . 09:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS Biden attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years

US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden found herself in a trouble after she attempted to compliment Latinos by comparing them to ‘breakfast tacos’. Her efforts during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization flopped when she said Latinos are ‘as unique’ as San Antonio breakfast tacos.

The first lady's speech prompted criticism from across the political spectrum. Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, Biden attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years.

On Tuesday Jill Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa tweeted an apology from the first lady for the same. “The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," the tweet read.

Jill Biden said the Latin community is “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said.

She also badly mispronounced “bodegas," small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Hispanic groceries. In New York City, people love the convenience stores known as bodegas that are often run by Dominican or Puerto Rican merchants.

San Antonio is also one of the great Latino cities in the United States, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people that is 65% Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists' organization tweeting that, “We are not tacos."

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," NAHJ said.

The association said the first lady and her speechwriters should “take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities."

Last week, President Joe Biden awarded the former longtime leader of UnidosUS, Raul Yzaguirre, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest honor for a civilian.

(With inputs from agencies)

