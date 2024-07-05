Jill Biden’s dilemma: Is pressing ahead still the loving thing to do?
Catherine Lucey , Valerie Bauerlein , Scott Calvert , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 05 Jul 2024, 10:32 AM IST
SummaryThe first lady is viewed as the rare person with the power to sway her husband’s decision to stay in or exit the presidential race.
Jill Biden has always been ready to do what she thinks is the loving thing for her husband. Before now, that has typically been to fight. Joe Biden has been counted out many times, only to prevail with his wife’s unwavering support.
