10 travel tips from the man who’s visited every country on Earth—and Space

I hate to say this, but I was actually encouraged by a guy that was one of the astronauts that flew on a Hubble mission, Mike Good, to wear a male adult wetness protector—I don’t want to call it a diaper. We had a 45-minute delay [at take-off], because there was a telemetry issue. So you load into the capsule, you’re there, it’s nerve-wracking, you’re waiting. You don’t know whether you’re going to launch or not. And my concern was, “Gosh, what if you have to go?" The last thing you want to do is be concerned about is the bathroom; it’s a short enough flight, and you want to enjoy every second of it, right? Mike said: “Hey, just do the full astronaut experience, man. Just don’t worry about that." And so I kind of embraced it. The reality is I didn't have to use it, but I just wanted to take that risk off the table.

