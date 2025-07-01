Jim Shooter, former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief, dies at 73

Jim Shooter, one of the most influential figures in the comic book industry and former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, has passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with esophageal cancer.

The news of his death was shared by comic book writer Mark Waid, who paid tribute to Shooter’s lasting legacy in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“I’ve just received word that Jim Shooter passed away… I regret that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye, but I’m glad he’s finally at peace after years of suffering,” Waid wrote.

Shooter entered the world of professional comics at the age of 14, writing for DC Comics titles such as Adventure Comics, Superboy, Superman, and Legion of Super-Heroes. His early work introduced characters like Karate Kid, Ferro Lad, and Princess Projectra, and even at a young age, Shooter brought emotional depth and action-driven storytelling to the superhero genre.

In 1976, Shooter moved to Marvel Comics and quickly rose through the ranks. Just two years later, he became Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief, overseeing some of the most iconic storylines in the company’s history. Under his leadership, Marvel saw a wave of creative and commercial growth, including classic runs like Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s X-Men and Frank Miller’s Daredevil.

He also introduced revolutionary changes in the industry, such as the first company-wide crossover event (Secret Wars) and a creator royalty system, which helped recognise and reward the efforts of writers and artists.

Shooter’s editorial style was often seen as uncompromising, and while some creators viewed his tenure as restrictive, others praised his clarity of vision and high standards. “It’s not about whether he was right or wrong — he had a different approach,” former Marvel writer and editor Roy Thomas once said.

Also Read | OpenAI employee that joined Meta bats for Mark Zuckerberg's vision

After leaving Marvel, Shooter went on to co-found Valiant Comics in 1989, a publisher known for rebooting classic characters and creating new fan favourites. He also launched Defiant Comics and Broadway Comics, and in later years worked in animation, custom comics, and children’s publishing.

On June 19, he announced he was stepping away from public life due to health issues.

"On behalf of Jim Shooter, due to health concerns, Jim is pausing upcoming public appearances at this time. We want to thank you for your continued support and understanding," he wrote on Instagram.