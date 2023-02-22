Jimmy Carter enters hospice care. What is it?
Hospice care is treatment designed to make patients comfortable and to reduce pain and suffering in their final days. It is usually home-based, but can also be provided in nursing homes, hospitals and hospice centers. It is reserved for those declared by two physicians to be terminally ill, with six months or less to live
Former US President Jimmy Carter entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, after a series of short hospital stays.
