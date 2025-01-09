Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Jimmy Carter’s funeral draws five living presidents for a historic farewell

Jimmy Carter’s funeral draws five living presidents for a historic farewell

Livemint

  • In a poignant tribute, the state funeral of Jimmy Carter brought together all five living former U.S. presidents, marking an unprecedented moment of unity amidst a national mourning. Their presence highlighted Carter's legacy as a humble leader who transcended political divides.

Front row, from left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and second row from left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, stand during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_09_2025_000316B)

Former US President Jimmy Carter was honored Thursday with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his Georgia hometown.

The funeral service of the 39th US president witnessed a reunion that no one anticipated. All five living former presidents, who ruled the Oval Office—President Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump—were seen together for the first time since the 2018 funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

Obama, Trump seen together

Trump and Obama, who were seated next to each other were seen chatting cordially.

The country is marking a day of national mourning for Carter, who died in December at the age of 100, less than two weeks before the White House changes hands from President Joe Biden to President-elect Trump.

Both Biden and Trump, joined by first lady Jill Biden and former first lady Melania Trump, were in the cathedral.

Also attending were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris — both of whom Trump has defeated in presidential elections — in addition to foreign dignitaries including outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Carter's Humble Beginning

Carter was a peanut farmer who grew up in his early childhood without electricity and indoor plumbing. He went on to serve in the US Navy and as governor of Georgia before becoming the president. The life story of a Washington outsider who rose to power and accomplished much beyond the Oval Office has drawn fresh attention and praise in an age when deriding political opponents as out-of-touch is a standard campaign tactic.

Carter wasn’t shy about sharing his political views — at times rankling his successors, including leaders of his own party. He was the first former president to accept the invitation to attend Trump’s first inauguration in 2017. He also would castigate the Republican as dishonest and in his last months said he wanted to live long enough to cast a vote for Harris in the 2024 election — which he did.

(With inputs from agencies)

