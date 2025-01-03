Jimmy Carter vs. Iran: The untold story revealed in the archives
Ray Takeyh , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Jan 2025, 09:42 AM IST
SummaryThe late president was often criticized as too passive in engaging a new U.S. enemy. But evidence from the time shows his attempted interventions were forceful—just misguided
The popular impression for the four decades since his presidency is that Jimmy Carter, who died this week, is responsible for somehow “losing" Iran. His passivity, it has often been argued, helped build the militant Islamist state that has stalked the Middle East since Iran’s revolution in 1979.
