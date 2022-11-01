'Jimmy Jimmy' from Disco Dancer suddenly trending in China - here’s why2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 02:29 PM IST
Bappi Lahiri’s 'Jimmy Jimmy' has become a new anthem for the Chinese. Check out why.
Bappi Lahiri’s 'Jimmy Jimmy' has become a new anthem for the Chinese. Check out why.
The Iconic Mithun Chakraborty song "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja", composed by Bappi Lahiri, from the 1982 film "Disco Dancer" is suddenly popular in China. Millions of Chinese who are subject to the coronavirus lockdowns have taken to the well-known Hindi song to vent their rage and aggravation over the strict zero-COVID policy of their nation.