The Iconic Mithun Chakraborty song "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja", composed by Bappi Lahiri, from the 1982 film "Disco Dancer" is suddenly popular in China. Millions of Chinese who are subject to the coronavirus lockdowns have taken to the well-known Hindi song to vent their rage and aggravation over the strict zero-COVID policy of their nation.

The Chinese have developed a clever method of employing "Jie mi, jie mi" to stage subdued protests in an effort to draw attention to the public's suffering caused by the zero-COVID policy, according to observers, which has effectively walled off China from the outside world.


The song "Jie mi, jie mi," which translates to "Give me rice, give me rice," is sung in Mandarin on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, another name for TikTok. People in the videos mockingly display empty vessels to demonstrate how they are deprived of necessary food items during lockdowns. The video has so far managed to avoid being taken down by Chinese censors, who are fast to take down any post deemed unfavourable of the government there.

Zero-COVID policy has weighed heavily on China, forcing residents to remain in their apartments for weeks in dozens of cities, including Shanghai, which has a population of over 25 million.

Numerous videos have surfaced showing security personnel harshly reprimanding protesters of the lockdowns. Following a virus outbreak and allegations of unsafe working conditions, workers hired to assemble Apple.'s newest iPhone staged a walkout from a facility in central China's Zhengzhou.

Workers who assemble Apple's iPhone 14 have fled their workplace in northern China to avoid COVID-19 restrictions after some coworkers were quarantined as a result of a coronavirus epidemic. On Chinese social media, there have been videos of people lugging their belongings while travelling down a road and jumping over fences that appeared to be Foxconn workers.

(With agency inputs)

