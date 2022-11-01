'Jimmy Jimmy' from Disco Dancer suddenly trending in China - here’s why

The song "Jie mi, jie mi," which translates to "Give me rice, give me rice," is sung in Mandarin on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, another name for TikTok. People in the videos mockingly display empty vessels to demonstrate how they are deprived of necessary food items during lockdowns. The video has so far managed to avoid being taken down by Chinese censors, who are fast to take down any post deemed unfavourable of the government there.