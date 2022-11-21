Football fans in India had a lot of difficulties viewing the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first-ever football world cup in the Middle East. The JioCinema app's online video stream of the tournament kept buffering, leaving fans disappointed and disgusted.

Even when the video played without any hiccups, the audio kept going missing. The issue made the Qatar vs Ecuador match difficult for some to watch. As fans approached social media to vent out their frustration, more people came into agreement with the experience that some coined as “awful".

Also Read: Qatar made history in Ecuador match: Why there’s nothing to be proud of

Even when their internet connectivity is of sufficiently-high quality, many still reported buffering issues. Twitter was inundated with reactions from fans, many of whom expressed frustration that their World Cup viewing experience had been spoiled due to the bad live-streaming quality.

JioCinema has acknowledged the problem experienced by subscribers. It said that their staff is putting in a lot of effort to address the buffering problems. “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience," it wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Zakir Naik, banned in India for hate speech, to preach Islamic sermons at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

However, fans were still not convinced. “At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience. Now even @SonyLIV seems superb in comparison to this . It's gonna be a horrifying experience for Indian fans. Get ready to be disappointed," wrote one user.

@reliancejio @JioCare At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience. Now even @SonyLIV seems superb in comparison to this . It's gonna be a horrifying experience for Indian fans. Get ready to be disappointed 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/r47aGbLefm — JITESH JAIN (@Jitesh_Jain) November 20, 2022

“Can't even watch 1 min. I subscribed to voot for the matches. I don't mind paying instead of this. Very disappointed," wrote another user. Another user pointed out, “Did upgrade the #JioCinema app, no improvement. Still stuck after 3-5 seconds. Awful experience."

@JioCinema very disappointed. Can't even watch 1 min. I subscribed to voot for the matches. I don't mind paying instead of this. Very disappointed pic.twitter.com/IC66WWZKzk — Samté Lian (@samtelian) November 20, 2022

“We are trying to watch the match in our PC. But the way its buffering its getting really impossible to watch the match," came from another user. One user wrote, “The worst viewing experience ever.. Freezing every 10s and buffering every 30s. FIFA should have given the broadcasting rights to Star or Sony in India."

Fixing JioCinema buffer issue

Tip: Go to MULTICAM and watch the Extended Stadium Feed. It has no lag.

Also try out the Cable Cam feed, it looks cool as well.#jiocinema #FIFAWorldCup #worldcupindia #WorldCup #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/IhYf09AHag — Anirban (@inner_burn) November 20, 2022

Some suggested a fix for the buffer issue. They asked users to change the feed to “Extended Stadium Feed" for a seamless experience. “Go to MULTICAM and watch the Extended Stadium Feed. It has no lag. Also try out the Cable Cam feed, it looks cool as well," wrote one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author