JioCinema apologises after ‘awful’ FIFA live-streaming leaves fans disappointed2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 12:36 PM IST
Some fans in India have coined JioCinema's FIFA live-streaming as 'awful'.
Some fans in India have coined JioCinema's FIFA live-streaming as 'awful'.
Football fans in India had a lot of difficulties viewing the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first-ever football world cup in the Middle East. The JioCinema app's online video stream of the tournament kept buffering, leaving fans disappointed and disgusted.