JioCinema apologises after ‘awful’ FIFA live-streaming leaves fans disappointed

JioCinema apologises after ‘awful’ FIFA live-streaming leaves fans disappointed2 min read . 12:36 PM IST
Some fans in India have coined JioCinema's FIFA live-streaming as 'awful'.
Some fans in India have coined JioCinema's FIFA live-streaming as 'awful'.
Football fans in India had a lot of difficulties viewing the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first-ever football world cup in the Middle East. The JioCinema app's online video stream of the tournament kept buffering, leaving fans disappointed and disgusted.
Football fans in India had a lot of difficulties viewing the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first-ever football world cup in the Middle East. The JioCinema app's online video stream of the tournament kept buffering, leaving fans disappointed and disgusted.
Even when the video played without any hiccups, the audio kept going missing. The issue made the Qatar vs Ecuador match difficult for some to watch. As fans approached social media to vent out their frustration, more people came into agreement with the experience that some coined as “awful".
Even when the video played without any hiccups, the audio kept going missing. The issue made the Qatar vs Ecuador match difficult for some to watch. As fans approached social media to vent out their frustration, more people came into agreement with the experience that some coined as “awful".
Also Read: Qatar made history in Ecuador match: Why there’s nothing to be proud of
Also Read: Qatar made history in Ecuador match: Why there’s nothing to be proud of
Even when their internet connectivity is of sufficiently-high quality, many still reported buffering issues. Twitter was inundated with reactions from fans, many of whom expressed frustration that their World Cup viewing experience had been spoiled due to the bad live-streaming quality.
Even when their internet connectivity is of sufficiently-high quality, many still reported buffering issues. Twitter was inundated with reactions from fans, many of whom expressed frustration that their World Cup viewing experience had been spoiled due to the bad live-streaming quality.
JioCinema has acknowledged the problem experienced by subscribers. It said that their staff is putting in a lot of effort to address the buffering problems. “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience," it wrote on Twitter.
JioCinema has acknowledged the problem experienced by subscribers. It said that their staff is putting in a lot of effort to address the buffering problems. “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience," it wrote on Twitter.
Also Read: Zakir Naik, banned in India for hate speech, to preach Islamic sermons at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
Also Read: Zakir Naik, banned in India for hate speech, to preach Islamic sermons at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
However, fans were still not convinced. “At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience. Now even @SonyLIV seems superb in comparison to this . It's gonna be a horrifying experience for Indian fans. Get ready to be disappointed," wrote one user.
However, fans were still not convinced. “At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience. Now even @SonyLIV seems superb in comparison to this . It's gonna be a horrifying experience for Indian fans. Get ready to be disappointed," wrote one user.
“Can't even watch 1 min. I subscribed to voot for the matches. I don't mind paying instead of this. Very disappointed," wrote another user. Another user pointed out, “Did upgrade the #JioCinema app, no improvement. Still stuck after 3-5 seconds. Awful experience."
“Can't even watch 1 min. I subscribed to voot for the matches. I don't mind paying instead of this. Very disappointed," wrote another user. Another user pointed out, “Did upgrade the #JioCinema app, no improvement. Still stuck after 3-5 seconds. Awful experience."
“We are trying to watch the match in our PC. But the way its buffering its getting really impossible to watch the match," came from another user. One user wrote, “The worst viewing experience ever.. Freezing every 10s and buffering every 30s. FIFA should have given the broadcasting rights to Star or Sony in India."
“We are trying to watch the match in our PC. But the way its buffering its getting really impossible to watch the match," came from another user. One user wrote, “The worst viewing experience ever.. Freezing every 10s and buffering every 30s. FIFA should have given the broadcasting rights to Star or Sony in India."
Some suggested a fix for the buffer issue. They asked users to change the feed to “Extended Stadium Feed" for a seamless experience. “Go to MULTICAM and watch the Extended Stadium Feed. It has no lag. Also try out the Cable Cam feed, it looks cool as well," wrote one user.
Some suggested a fix for the buffer issue. They asked users to change the feed to “Extended Stadium Feed" for a seamless experience. “Go to MULTICAM and watch the Extended Stadium Feed. It has no lag. Also try out the Cable Cam feed, it looks cool as well," wrote one user.