J&J to deliver Covid vaccine to Europe from April 19

J&J to deliver Covid vaccine to Europe from April 191 min read . 29 Mar 2021
The 27-nation EU has signed a firm order for 200 million J&J doses and an option for 200 million more
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 27-nation EU has signed a firm order for 200 million J&J doses and an option for 200 million more
Johnson & Johnson said Monday it would start delivering its single-shot Covid vaccine to Europe on April 19, giving the continent a boost as it struggles to speed up its vaccination drive.
Johnson & Johnson said Monday it would start delivering its single-shot Covid vaccine to Europe on April 19, giving the continent a boost as it struggles to speed up its vaccination drive.
The pharmaceutical giant's jab was approved by European Union regulators in mid-March, following approval of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The pharmaceutical giant's jab was approved by European Union regulators in mid-March, following approval of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The 27-nation EU has signed a firm order for 200 million J&J doses and an option for 200 million more.
As well as being the first that requires just a single injection rather than two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store.
The EMA gave the green light after saying clinical trials involving volunteers in the United States, South Africa and South American countries found the J&J jab was 67 percent effective at preventing people from getting Covid.
Several European countries have enacted new restrictions to curb a surge of infections, as vaccination campaigns have been slower than in other countries such as the United States or Britain.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.