J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine: How effective is it and what else you need to know
The vaccine is the first in the US requiring just one dose and supplies should accelerate the country’s vaccination drive
Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine was authorized for use in the US by federal health regulators in late February and supplies of doses are ramping up. It is the third shot to be cleared after vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE and from Moderna Inc. And it is the first shot requiring just one dose, rather than two. Here’s what we know and don’t know:
How do the three Covid-19 vaccines compare?
