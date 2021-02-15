J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod

J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
- The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said J&J has not yet submitted an application for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine
South Africa's drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Monday it has approved an implementation study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine but was still reviewing its full market application.
The implementation study will target inoculating between 350,000 to 500,000 health care workers, with the first batch of 80,000 doses expected to arrive this week, President Ramaphosa told lawmakers on Thursday.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said J&J has not yet submitted an application for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine, as Africa's worst hit country with coronavirus infections and deaths has yet to start its mass inoculation campaign.
