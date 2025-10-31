JK Rowling weighs in after Glamour UK names group of trans ‘dolls’ as Women of the Year: ‘..men are better women’

The magazine Glamour UK has released its 2025 Women of the Year issue, featuring nine transgender women on the cover. Author JK Rowling reacted sharply to the decision, saying it tells “girls that men are better women than they are.”

“I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier,” Rowling wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are,” she added.

The cover, unveiled on October 29, includes nine transgender women — Munroe Bergdorf, Maxine Heron, Taira, Munya, Bel Priestley, Dani St. James, Ceval Omar, Mya Mehmi and Shon Faye — who are described as models, activists, writers, actors and more.

Rowling, a long-time advocate of preserving female-only spaces for those born women, has previously voiced her concerns on similar issues. Rowling’s post, which included a link to the magazine’s cover, has received over 850,000 views as of Thursday morning.

Rapper and influencer Zuby also commented on her post, calling the “trans movement… the most misogynistic movement in modern history.” Another X user described Glamour UK’s decision as “utterly demeaning” and “insulting to women,” writing, “women are not a costume… Glamour can F right off.”

Oli London, a British influencer who has spoken out against the trans community after de-transitioning, has joined the criticism of Glamour UK’s latest Women of the Year cover.

“Glamour magazine UK features 9 Transgender men on the cover and calls them ‘Women of the Year’,” London wrote on social media.

The controversy follows a similar backlash faced by Glamour US earlier this week after naming actress Rachel Zegler and children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel among its latest Women of the Year. Both have drawn attention for their comments on Israel’s war in Gaza.

Zegler sparked debate after posting “and always remember, free Palestine” shortly after Disney released the trailer for Snow White. Reports later suggested tensions between her and Israeli co-star Gal Gadot over the issue.

Ms. Rachel — whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso — has also spoken publicly about the deaths of children in Gaza and shared videos of herself praying for Palestinian kids.