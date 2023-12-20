The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday designated the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a “variant of interest," stating that based on current evidence, the risk to public health from this strain is assessed to be low. Here are the top ten latest updates on the new COVID variant. 1. In India, the majority of cases have been reported in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. Kerala recorded 292 new active cases of COVID-19 along with three deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The state's total active cases now stand at 2,041, and the cumulative death toll due to COVID-19 in Kerala over the past three years has reached 72,056. Also Read: COVID-19 Update: 292 fresh cases, three deaths in Kerala 2. As reported by ANI, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at the review meeting on COVID-19 said that it is time to work together with a ‘Whole of Government’ approach, through closely working with each other. “We need to be on the alert, but there is no need to panic. It's important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people. A mock drill should be done in all hospitals once every 3 months. I assure all support of the Centre to States. Health is not an area of politics," he added. Also Read: Mint Explainer: Everything you need to know about the latest Covid variant 3. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure preventive measures are taken, given the cold conditions during the winter season, and the coming festival season. 4. Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the JN.1 subvariant constitutes approximately 15% to 29% of cases in the United States as of December 8, based on the agency's most recent projections. Also Read: COVID-19 to play spoilsport ahead of Christmas, New Year? THESE states have issued advisories for revellers 5. The CDC clarified that there is presently no evidence suggesting that JN.1 poses an elevated risk to public health compared to other currently prevalent variants. The agency also stated that an updated vaccine could effectively safeguard Americans against this variant. 6. “Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low. Despite this, with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries. Current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," wrote WHO on X.

7. COVID-19 infections in Singapore seem to have stabilized in the last week, but experts are advising caution and recommending the use of masks in crowded enclosed spaces as a preventive measure. In the previous week, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a significant increase of 75%, with 56,043 cases compared to 32,035 cases in the preceding week, PTI reported.

8. As reported by PTI, Professor Paul Tambyah of the NUH, president of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, said people do not need to worry about rising COVID-19 infections. Instead, they should "just be sensible about taking precautions about their health, not go to work or school if they are unwell and seek medical attention instead," Tambyah said.

Also Read: Singapore government implements preventive norms for travellers amid Covid scare

9. In response to the recent rise in COVID cases and the identification of the JN.1 subvariant in Kerala, the Indian government issued an advisory on Monday, urging state governments to ensure sufficient health preparations. "Considering the upcoming festive season, there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene", read the advisory.

Also Read: 'Report symptoms, increase testing': Govt advisory amid Covid spike, new JN.1 variant

10. The centre also directed the states states to monitor the occurrence of respiratory diseases district-wise. “Ensure monitoring and reporting of district-wise influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases in all health facilities on a regular basis including in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, for detecting the early rising trend of cases," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

