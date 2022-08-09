Job Alert! Are you a professional sleeper? Apply to this US mattress firm

In India, sleeping for decent number of hours is considered to be healthy for mental as well as physical health, but if you are taking a nap for more than that ‘so-called’ average time, then you will be called a ‘sluggish’ person. In contradiction to this, there are firms in the United States (US) which have proven the sleep myth wrong and offer jobs to people with ‘exceptional sleeping ability’.

