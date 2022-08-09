Job Alert! Are you a professional sleeper? Apply to this US mattress firm

The New-York based company Casper is hiring ‘Casper Sleepers’ who will also have to share their experience as ‘professional sleeper’ with others by creating videos in Tik-Tok style when you are awake.
In India, sleeping for decent number of hours is considered to be healthy for mental as well as physical health, but if you are taking a nap for more than that ‘so-called’ average time, then you will be called a ‘sluggish’ person. In contradiction to this, there are firms in the United States (US) which have proven the sleep myth wrong and offer jobs to people with ‘exceptional sleeping ability’.
Yes, you read it right! You can get paid for your sleeping abilities in various US firms. The New-York based company Casper is hiring ‘Casper Sleepers’ who will also have to share their experience as ‘professional sleeper’ with others by creating videos in Tik-Tok style when you are awake.
“Do you love to sleep? Then we have a job that will pay you to do just that. Join the Casper Sleepers and show off your sleeping skills in public, on social and anywhere else people are looking. So join us to literally sleep on the job because we believe a good sleep changes everything," the company's job posting read.
According to the company's job posting, the ideal candidate should have an exceptional sleeping ability who can sleep in unexpected settings and can also inspire others.
“Sleep. Sleep in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world. On the rare occasion you’re not sleeping, share your experience with others by creating TikTok-style content to be posted across Casper social media channels. Demonstrate your ability to sleep," the firms' demands from the candidates.
It further added that their dream candidate should have desire to sleep as much as possible, a willingness to be in front of or behind the camera capturing content, and a passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep through our social channels.
“NYC area based residence (preferred but not required). The applicants must be 18 or older. If you submit an optional Tik-Tok video, include your Tik-Tok handle in the job application and the link to the video," the Casper's job posting read.
The company said that the selected candidates will be allowed to wear pajama to work, access to free Casper products and have flexible working-hours.
Interested candidates can apply by sharing an optional video at @Casper on Tik-Tok with #CasperSleepers. The candidates can also check more details about this professional sleeper job and can apply by filling the application form available on the official website of Casper---casper.com.
